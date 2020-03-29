Latest in Gaming

Classic action RPG 'NieR Replicant' is coming to PC and modern consoles

There's also a mobile 'NieR' game in development.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago
Square Enix

NieR fans may have a lot to be happy about in the near future. Square Enix has teased a pair of games in the series, including an "upgraded" version of the cult classic NieR Replicant for PC (via Steam), PS4 and Xbox One. The publisher hasn't said just how it'll improve over the 10-year-old or even provided a general release window, but you can safely presume it'll represent a visual upgrade for the action RPG.

You can also expect to take NieR on the road. Square has unveiled NieR Reincarnation, a mobile game for Android and iOS. There's even less to go by than for the Replicant teaser (the biggest clue is a warning about a place called the Cage), but it could be promising for those moments when you'd rather play curled up in bed than on the couch.

Just don't expect these to be repeats of NieR: Automata's success. Replicant earned a good reputation over time, but it wasn't as immediately well-received as its successor. And Applibot, the developer for Reincarnation, is mainly known for Japan-oriented games like Blade Xlord and Grimoire A. While it's too soon how to say how well these titles will perform, they may serve more to mark the anniversary of the series than to push it forward.

