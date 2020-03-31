Airbnb vows to partly cover host losses following COVID-19 cancellations

He wrote:

"I deeply regret the way we communicated this decision, and I am sorry that we did not consult you -- like partners should. We have heard from you and we know we have let you down. You deserve better from us."

The company says it will use the $250 million it's setting aside to cover the costs of coronavirus-related cancellations. Hosts will get 25 percent of what they would've typically received for a canceled stay -- if they'd get $400 under their usual cancellation policy, for instance, Airbnb would pay them $100. The company says it will email affected hosts with more details in early April.

Further, the company will now cover canceled stays booked on or before March 14th with a check-in between March 14th and May 31st. That means it's extending its no-penalty cancellation offer by a month-and-a-half. At the moment, reservations with check-ins after May 31st aren't covered by the expanded policy, but Airbnb says it'll give guests the opportunity to either cancel or recommit to them in the coming weeks.