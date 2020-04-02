HBO's free streaming includes 'The Wire' and its Theranos documentary

As efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus by encouraging social distancing stretch into another week, HBO has opened up its library for some free viewing. Not everything is available -- non-subscribers can't catch up on Game of Thrones yet -- but full series runs of standout shows like The Wire, The Sopranos, Veep and True Blood will be available at no cost starting tomorrow, April 3rd. Other options include documentaries like the good-but-stretched-to-fill-time McMillion$ and its Theranos documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, as well as a few movies.

The free streaming via HBO Now and HBO Go will be available "for a limited time," and occurs just as HBO's parent company WarnerMedia announced its new CEO -- former Hulu leader Jason Kilar -- and prepares to launch its assault on the streaming market with HBO Max. Not a bad time to get some good PR, reach out to potential customers and make sure that every single person knows how great The Wire is.