The Morning After: Samsung's 'zero bezel' TV looks like this

LG Display will also bring Plastic OLED car displays and bendable in-flight screens to CES.

LG's new rollable OLED TV concept unfurls from the ceiling



At CES 2020, LG Display will unveil the latest iteration of its rollable TV line, a 65-inch, UHD OLED display concept that rolls down from the ceiling. The company says the screen "can be pulled down when desired and rolled up when not in use," maximizing space. Sadly, the company isn't teasing the concept in any of its promotional images -- we'll just have to wait to see it in person once we're in Las Vegas for CES.



Channeling that Galaxy magic.Samsung's upcoming 'zero bezel' 8K TV leaked



Meanwhile, Samsung is bringing its smartphone aesthetic to its TVs, promising an 8K TV with next-to-no edges. And it's even leaked early. German site 4KFilme has posted what it says are the first pictures of the 8K set, which might be called the Q900T or Q950T. If these are accurate, it's not quite a zero-bezel TV, but it's very close. The most you see is a tiny chin. It would also have a soundbar-friendly stand, but that's about all we know for now. Again, we will all have to wait for Vegas...

It's a reversal of an earlier policy.

US Army is the latest military branch to ban TikTok



The Navy isn't the only American military branch clamping down on TikTok. The Army has banned the use of TikTok on government-issued phones, with Army spokeswoman Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa telling Military.com that it's "considered a cyber threat." The Army started warning soldiers in mid-December, roughly at the same time the Defense Department was telling employees to delete TikTok to "circumvent any exposure of personal information."

As with the Navy ban, the Army is likely concerned that TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance could pose problems -- although there's no evidence of suspicious activity taking place. The company has been eager to fend off such claims, to the point where reports have speculated that it might sell control of TikTok to reassure nervous US officials.



They're meant to be more comfortable, too.

Klipsch's next true wireless earbuds will include gesture controls and AI features



2019 might have been the year that wireless earbuds made it, so what's next in 2020? For Klipsch, it's the T10 True Wireless and T5 True Wireless ANC smart earphones, which both include AI, gesture controls and active noise cancellation. For now, the details about the AI are limited. All we know is that these have "a built-in operating system with embedded artificial intelligence." The T10 are smaller than most true wireless earbuds, but that comes at a price. When they're available in fall 2020, they'll be listed at $649 -- which is mid-range smartphone table stakes. The T5 True Wireless ANC will also be available in fall 2020, but they'll cost significantly, thankfully, less: $299.

But wait, there's more...

