Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wayzn
save
Save
share

Wayzn turns your sliding door into a smart pet entrance

It lets you open the door remotely when your pet needs to go out.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Wayzn

Pet owners who leave their animals at home for long stretches of the day often turn to dog sitters or doggie doors to let their pets in and out of the house. Wayzn thinks it has a better solution. The new Wayzn Smart Sliding Glass Door Opener is an app-powered device that lets you open and close a sliding door, remotely, whenever your pet needs. It will be on display at CES, and according to the company, it's already been named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree.

The device fits in the track of standard sliding glass doors. It senses when your pet is at the door and sends you a notification, so you can let them in or out. You can also set the door to open and close automatically. The device sticks in place, so you don't have to drill or cut any permanent holes.

Wayzn can be controlled with the app, and it works with other smart-home devices, like Alexa and Nest speakers and cameras. As an added benefit, if you get locked out, you can ask Wayzn to open your sliding door through the app.

Wayzn costs $399, and the first two production runs have sold out. You can reserve the device online now. According to the company's website, the estimated wait time on new orders is three months.

In this article: ces2020, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home, iot, pet, pet door, pets, security, sliding glass door, smart door, smart home, wayzn
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

View
Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

View
LG delivers 'Real 8K' in 2020 with eight new OLED and LCD TVs

LG delivers 'Real 8K' in 2020 with eight new OLED and LCD TVs

View
JLab's latest true wireless earbuds are only $29

JLab's latest true wireless earbuds are only $29

View
Apple signs former HBO chief to a five-year deal

Apple signs former HBO chief to a five-year deal

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr