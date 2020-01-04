India ruling party accused of tricking Twitter users into backing a law

It's not certain that this is is a coordinated campaign, but the misleading tweets came soon after Home Minister Amit Shaw shared the number.

When asked for comment, Twitter's Indian team directed TechCrunch to an article explaining Trending Topics, but the link didn't address the question.

If accurate, this wouldn't be the first instance of BJP manipulating Twitter to push an agenda. The party ran a coordinated campaign to get pro-BJP hashtags into Twitter's top Indian trends in 2017. However, this would be particularly egregious -- it'd represent outright deceit, not just promotion. And while other countries have been accused of deception, this would be both obvious and focused on delivering immediate, real-world results.