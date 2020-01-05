Latest in Gear

Image credit: Moen
save
Save
share

Moen's voice-activated faucet gives cooks precise amounts of water

It can even heat it to specific temperatures.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Moen

Moen, one of the biggest faucet companies in the US, was last spotted at CES showing off its shower "concierge," but now it's turning its attention to more traditional sink fixtures. This year, it announced the U by Moen Smart Faucet -- a voice-activated faucet that helps you do everyday kitchen tasks hands-free. From preparing a baby's bottle to filling a pasta pot, just tell the faucet how much water you need, and at what temperature, and it'll dispense it on command. You can set unlimited personalized presets for specific cooking tasks, and activate water flow through voice control, a wave sensor, or via a good old fashioned button. Moen hasn't announced pricing for its latest addition, but it's likely to cost a substantial amount more than old-fashioned mechanical faucets.

Also announced is an update to its Flo system, which will now -- in addition to monitoring water consumption -- integrate sensors that can detect leaks. Just place the sensor in an at-risk area, such as a basement or laundry room, and if the detector senses water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it'll send a push notification within the Flo and Moen smartphone apps. And if you've also got Moen's Smart Water Shutoff feature, any leaks detected by the sensors can automatically trigger the shut-off command.

Finally, Moen says that it's working on combining the U by Moen shower app into the Moen app to create the "Moen Network." This will let you control all your expensive smart Moen products from one place -- a sensible addition since the introduction of the smart faucet suggests the company is working on further consumer products. It's slated to launch later this year.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: CES2020, detection, faucet, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home, leaks, Moen, monitor, sensor, shower, smart, water
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The toothbrush that cleans your mouth in 10 seconds is finally ready

The toothbrush that cleans your mouth in 10 seconds is finally ready

View
HP's gorgeous new Spectre x360 15-inch features 4K OLED screen options

HP's gorgeous new Spectre x360 15-inch features 4K OLED screen options

View
Jabra debuts a sporty version of its Elite 75t true wireless earbuds

Jabra debuts a sporty version of its Elite 75t true wireless earbuds

View
The sex toy company that won, lost, and won a CES award is back again

The sex toy company that won, lost, and won a CES award is back again

View
The Suunto 7 improves on Wear OS with offline outdoor maps and fitness features

The Suunto 7 improves on Wear OS with offline outdoor maps and fitness features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr