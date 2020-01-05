Latest in Gear

Image credit: James Trew / Engadget
This wearable for dogs claims to reveal their mood

Get your doggie Doolittle on.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Gadgetry
James Trew / Engadget

Despite spending the last 32,000 or so years adapting and evolving to become our most loyal companions, a dog's mood can still occasionally prove inscrutable to their human's understanding. Is Fifi yipping because she's excited or scared? With the help of Inupathy's upcoming device, you'll soon be able to tell.

The device itself consists of a small heart rate monitor, onboard processor and LED display mounted into one of five harness sizes that fit everyone from Chihuahuas to St Bernards. The device monitors, records and analyzes your dog's emotional states -- since dogs' heart rates spike when stressed or anxious -- creating a predictive index of their mood. The dog's current mood is displayed via the LED display, with green denoting relaxation, red equating to stress and a rainbow for overall happiness. An associated iPhone or Android app provides additional estimates such as the relative mix of the dog's various emotions. The company doesn't have a shipping timetable for the US yet but is considering a crowdfunding campaign in the near future.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: breaking news, ces2020, dogs, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, inupathy, moods
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
