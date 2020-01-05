This wearable for dogs claims to reveal their mood

The device itself consists of a small heart rate monitor, onboard processor and LED display mounted into one of five harness sizes that fit everyone from Chihuahuas to St Bernards. The device monitors, records and analyzes your dog's emotional states -- since dogs' heart rates spike when stressed or anxious -- creating a predictive index of their mood. The dog's current mood is displayed via the LED display, with green denoting relaxation, red equating to stress and a rainbow for overall happiness. An associated iPhone or Android app provides additional estimates such as the relative mix of the dog's various emotions. The company doesn't have a shipping timetable for the US yet but is considering a crowdfunding campaign in the near future.