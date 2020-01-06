Otterbox made a 'bacteria-killing' screen protector for your phone

Otterbox teamed with Corning to develop the EPA-registered antimicrobial technology. "Amplify Glass now features proprietary anti-microbial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector," OtterBox CEO Jim Parke explained in a release.

Not only that, the screens offer reportedly up to five-times greater scratch resistance than standard soda-lime glass. The screen protectors will be compatible with Otterbox's selection of cases as well as latest-gen iPhones when they hit market in the near future.