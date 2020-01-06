Watch Panasonic's CES 2020 press conference in 7 minutes

OK, but what about everyday gadgets? Well, the company carved out some time for a slew of wireless headphones including a Technics pair that uses "Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology," as well as digital and analogue processing, for what it calls "true wireless" sound. It also hyped up a gaming speaker co-developed with Japanese developer Square Enix (yeah, really) that's coming to North America this summer. Last but certainly not least, the company announced a bunch of 'Team Panasonic' ambassadors including former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. It wouldn't be CES, after all, without some awkward celebrity appearances.

To get a quick sense of it all, just click play on our seven-minute supercut.