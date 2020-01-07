The KamiBaby monitor makes it easier to see your child's breathing

There's no need to strap extra accessories to your kiddo for the camera to read their breathing. Instead, KamiBaby relies on Edge AI and neural networks to pick up and visually amplify the subtle motions.

KamiBaby comes from smart video-imaging company YI Technology, which specializes in indoor and outdoor home security cameras. The monitor also offers sleep summaries, temperature and humidity gauges, two-way audio and crying detection, among other features.

KamiBaby raised more than $62,000 on Indiegogo, and the monitor will start shipping in March. It's available for pre-order via Indiegogo at a 50 percent discount -- right now, it's $99, but the retail version will cost $199.