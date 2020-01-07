Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
The KamiBaby monitor makes it easier to see your child's breathing

Plus, it's cute.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
KamiBaby is a small, cone-shaped speaker topped with a camera lens wrapped in bunny ears. It's adorable, but hiding behind the facade of cuteness is some serious AI computing that not only allows parents to monitor and speak to their baby, but also watch their little one's chest rise and fall. Most baby monitors don't offer the resolution or detail to show actual breathing, but KamiBaby magnifies the motions of baby's chest, giving parents peace of mind.

There's no need to strap extra accessories to your kiddo for the camera to read their breathing. Instead, KamiBaby relies on Edge AI and neural networks to pick up and visually amplify the subtle motions.

KamiBaby comes from smart video-imaging company YI Technology, which specializes in indoor and outdoor home security cameras. The monitor also offers sleep summaries, temperature and humidity gauges, two-way audio and crying detection, among other features.

KamiBaby raised more than $62,000 on Indiegogo, and the monitor will start shipping in March. It's available for pre-order via Indiegogo at a 50 percent discount -- right now, it's $99, but the retail version will cost $199.

In this article: baby monitor, cameras, ces2020, gear, home, kamibaby, robots, yi technologies
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
