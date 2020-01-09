Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
Watch us reveal the official Best of CES Award winners today at 8 PM ET

We'll announce winners in 17 categories, including Best of the Best and People's Choice.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
1h ago in Gadgetry
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

We came, we saw, we got hands on. By Thursday, January 9th, CES 2020 will be winding down and Team Engadget will getting ready to pack up and go home. But before we do, we need to unveil to the world the winners in the official Best of CES Awards, which Engadget has been judging since 2014. We'll reveal the winners in 17 categories, including Best of the Best, People's Choice and a new environment-focused Best Sustainability Product award. Check back here on Thursday at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET to watch a livestream of our awards ceremony, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: bestofces2020, ces2020, gadgetry, gadgets, gear
