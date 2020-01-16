NBC's Peacock streaming service costs $10 for ad-free Premium access

Like HBO Max and Disney+, Comcast/NBC starts revealing details of its new streaming service with a presentation to investors. Now we know when Peacock will launch, and how much it will cost in addition to info about all of its content. Like so many of the others, Comcast is launching this streaming service to boost its other businesses, so the first people with access are Comcast X1 and Flex customers, who can try it out starting April 15th. Comcast and Cox cable subscribers also get free access to one of the premium tiers of the video service.

Peacock has a free version, that is ad-supported with "next-day" access to some of its originals, new series from the broadcast NBC and other content. Peacock Premium also has ads -- execs say they're limited to five minutes per hour of programming -- plus full seasons of the service's originals, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast shows, "early" access to Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers' late-night shows at 8PM each night, Premier League soccer, Olympic streams and more. Premium access costs $5 if you're not a cable subscriber with Comcast or Cox, while removing ads entirely costs $5 extra.

Peacock Free: This free, ad-supported option will provide fans everywhere with more than 7,500 hours of programming. Peacock Free includes next day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as "SNL Vault," "Family Movie Night" and "Olympic Profiles."

Peacock Premium: Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows, and additional sports – such as the Premier League - totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.

The company expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months.

Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.

