Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
Google's Pixelbook Go is finally available in 'Not Pink'

You'll have to pay at least $849 for the more colorful model.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

It took three months, but Google is finally offering its "Not Pink" version of the Pixelbook Go. The internet giant has started selling its more colorful Chromebook through its official store, Best Buy and other channels. It's functionally the same as the black laptop, of course, but decidedly less drab. Just be ready to pay extra for the more vibrant shade. Not Pink isn't available for the base Core m3 system -- you're looking at a minimum $849 for a Core i5 model.

The Pixelbook Go isn't the most exciting Chromebook on the market, but it ticks the right checkboxes with solid performance, healthy battery life and a quality keyboard. Most of the complaints simply revolve around the cost. It's an unexciting design for what you're paying, and you can pay quite a lot if you want a 4K screen, more RAM or additional storage. This is primarily for Chrome OS fans willing to splurge on their dream system.

Google Pixelbook Go in Not Pink

Via: Android Police, Chrome Unboxed
Source: Google Store, Best Buy
In this article: chrome os, chromebook, computer, gear, google, laptop, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, pixelbook go
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
