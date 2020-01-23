Latest in Entertainment

A big library of independent music is coming to TikTok

The indie rights agency Merlin struck a global deal with the video app.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Mobile
TikTok users will soon be able to choose from a huge variety of independent music to accompany their videos. Merlin, a digital rights agency for indie record labels, has signed a global partnership with the app, bringing music from labels like Epitaph and Sub Pop to TikTok's library. According to TechCrunch, the deal is also part of TikTok's rumored music streaming service, Resso, which is meant to compete with the likes of Spotify.

This isn't Merlin's first deal with an app -- the agency has previously licensed its library to services like Deezer, Instagram and Spotify. Merlin paid its labels $845 million throughout its fiscal year ending in March 2019, according to Music Business Worldwide, so the partnership should help independent musicians earn more revenue outside of record sales, merchandising and touring. In the meantime, users can select from the likes of Pavement and Every Time I Die when creating "cereal challenge" clips.

