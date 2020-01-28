Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook's new oversight board expects to hear cases this summer

It's also setting rules for deciding on cases and implementing changes.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook is finally nailing down timelines and procedures for its content oversight board. As part of a call discussing newly released bylaws, governance director Brent Harris revealed that the board should hear its first cases sometime this summer, with the initial board members unveiled in the "coming months" before then. Harris didn't give many clues as to who would be on the board, but he stressed that it would reflect the range of people on Facebook's platforms. It isn't a panel that "looks like Silicon Valley or looks like Facebook," he said.

As for the bylaws? For one, Facebook expects most cases to take 90 days between the initial appeal window, case prep, deliberation and implementation (if possible), but there will be a system for an "expedited review" if a response is so urgently needed that users can't afford to wait. The social network will normally implement decisions on individual content within a week, and provide responses to policy recommendations and follow-ups within 30 days.

Each case will be handled by one board member from the affected region as well as four random additional members. Each decision will be available in 18 different languages. There will also be dedicated administrative staff led initially by Thomas Hughes, previously the Executive Director of the digital rights group Article 19.

Just how Facebook handles requested changes will vary. It'll look at implementing content decisions "at scale" if it thinks a change might be better for everyone. Also, it'll have to take into account the feasibility of a given implementation -- it might be dictated by legal differences between regions, or varying cultural expectations. As before, though, it can override Facebook's leadership if a measure is legal.

The goal of the board remains the same. It's there to address controversial content choices and, ideally, set precedents that will guide Facebook's strategy for years to come. It might navigate volatile cultural disputes with less rouble. Of course, this could also spare Facebook leaders from the full wrath of angry users by foisting some of the responsibility on to the board.

Via: The Verge
Source: Facebook Newsroom
In this article: facebook, gear, internet, social media, social network, social networking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FDA clears algorithms that detect heart murmurs and AFib

FDA clears algorithms that detect heart murmurs and AFib

View
Get ready to eat bugs if you want to live beyond 2050

Get ready to eat bugs if you want to live beyond 2050

View
This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

View
Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

View
Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW review: Decent, affordable true wireless earbuds

Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW review: Decent, affordable true wireless earbuds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr