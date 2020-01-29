Benjamin Moore's ColorReader can match your paint with your shirt

The app does more than just tell you what paints to consider. It also offers photo and video visualizers so you can preview how a given color will look in your room before you break out the paint rollers.

You can buy the standard ColorReader now both online and at some stores for $99, while a $249 ColorReader Pro adds an OLED screen to display your results as well as on-device storage for over 10,000 colors. Yes, this is ultimately meant to draw you into the company's stores instead of shopping one of the numerous alternatives, but it could be genuinely helpful if you're trying to nail an exact look.