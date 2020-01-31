Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Why Clearview AI's facial recognition is a privacy nightmare

    And we also chat about the DIY nature of Billy Eilish's Grammy wins.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    2h ago in Gadgetry
    All of our fears around facial recognition technology are coming true thanks to a little known startup called ClearView AI. This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into how ClearView works, and what unchecked access to powerful facial recognition means for the future of privacy. (It's good for cops, not so much everybody else!) Also, managing editor Terrence O'Brien joins to break down how Billy Eilish recorded a Grammy-winning album in a spare bedroom. It's yet another milestone for DIY home audio production.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: Clearview AI, facial recognition, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, podcast, privacy, security
