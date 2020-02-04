Just in time for Valentine's Day and two years after it debuted on iOS, the interactive visual novel Florence is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. It tells the story of a young woman, Florence, as she discovers herself and experiences the joy and heartache of first love.
Interactive love story 'Florence' will break your heart on Switch, PC and Mac
It'll hit all three platforms on February 13th.
Sponsored Links
Florence, which is from the designer behind Monument Valley, was one of Engadget's favorite games of 2018, in part because of its striking visuals and strong writing. It also won an Apple Design Award and a BAFTA for best mobile game. Florence will arrive on Nintendo's eShop, Steam, GOG and the Mac App Store on February 13. It'll cost $5.99.