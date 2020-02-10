Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roland

Roland reimagines the taiko drum with modern electronics

The TAIKO-1 is an electronic drum that lets you practice in peace.
Marc DeAngelis
41m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Roland

Taiko drumming has been a part of Japanese culture for centuries. It was typically relegated to stage plays until the 1950s, when a jazz musician developed an ensemble style of drumming called kumi-daiko, which became a long-standing hobby for over a million people in Japan. However, the drums can be very large and very loud. To help drummers practice at home, electronic instrument company Roland partnered with Kodo, an acclaimed taiko performing arts group. The resulting TAIKO-1 lets you play in near silence, and helps you perfect your rhythm with built-in practice modules and accompaniments.

The TAIKO-1 uses a mesh surface rather than hard rubber to recreate the flexible feel of a drum's skin without the loud noises. Each side of the drum has two zones that trigger different sounds -- the center produces deep staccato hits while the edges create long, higher-pitched notes. And as with most electronic drums, the velocity of a hit determines the volume and pitch of the resulting sound. A sample library of traditional taiko drums comes with the TAIKO-1, but you can add your own lossless audio samples, too. The drum will help you tighten up your rhythm with plenty of on-board backing accompaniments and timing practice tracks.

The TAIKO-1 will be out in July and will cost $1,500. That sounds like a lot, but a traditional taiko drum of the same size and style -- even when made and shipped from within the US -- can cost more than double that. For those who don't play taiko, the instrument could seem like a one-trick-pony. But for enthusiasts, this digital version of the traditional instrument is probably an exciting proposition.

Via: MusicRadar
Source: Roland
In this article: av, drums, electronic drums, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, japan, midi, music, roland, taiko, taiko drumming, taiko-1
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Anthem' is about to change completely

'Anthem' is about to change completely

View
ACLU rejects Clearview AI's facial recognition accuracy claims

ACLU rejects Clearview AI's facial recognition accuracy claims

View
JLab Go Air review: These $29 wireless earbuds are surprisingly decent

JLab Go Air review: These $29 wireless earbuds are surprisingly decent

View
British Airways breaks the New York to London subsonic flight record

British Airways breaks the New York to London subsonic flight record

View
Amazon wants to question Trump over his role in the $10 billion DoD contract

Amazon wants to question Trump over his role in the $10 billion DoD contract

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr