Image credit: OnePlus

Google Assistant's ambient mode is coming to OnePlus phones

The feature will be available to all OnePlus 3 and newer devices.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
33m ago
OnePlus

If you own a OnePlus phone, you may soon be able to control your smart lights or control music playback through an interface that appears when you plug it in. That's because Android's Google Assistant-powered ambient mode has started rolling out to the brand's devices, particularly all OnePlus 3 and newer models. Ambient mode, which takes over the screen while the phone is charging, makes it easy to accomplish several tasks without having to unlock your phone and fire up apps.

In addition to showing controls for smart devices and music playback, it also lets you set the alarm, as we as well as see your schedule and the weather. The ambient mode screen can also display a slideshow from Google Photos, essentially turning your phone into a digital photo frame.

A OnePlus staff member has announced the feature's launch on the company's forum, telling users to plug their devices in, click the notification that pops up and follow the guidance to set it up. You can also go to Google App Settings > Assistant > Devices (Phone) to enable it. Take note that it may take a week for all OnePlus users to get access to the feature, so just keep checking if it's not enabled for you yet.

Source: OnePlus
In this article: ambient mode, android, gear, mobile, OnePlus
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
