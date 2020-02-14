Gmail for iOS will let you attach items from the Files app

In the iOS app, users will simply click the attachment icon, scroll to the "Attachments" section and select the folder icon. This isn't a huge change, but attachments have always felt a bit limited in the Gmail app, so it's a welcomed improvement. This is an "extended rollout," so don't be surprised if you don't see the change right away.

The update comes roughly one year after Gmail introduced larger changes to the iOS app, like a refreshed design and more accessible account switcher. Since then, Gmail has added other features, like customizable swipe actions and the ability to prevent images from loading automatically.