Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ring says its app will allow more control over data shared with Google, Facebook

No specifics or timetable other than "soon."
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019, frame made from video, a person uses the Ring smartphone app in Detroit. ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple of weeks ago, the Electronic Frontier Foundation published the results of its investigation into data the Ring app is sharing with third parties. While the Amazon-owned company has faced criticism over its links to law enforcement and the security of user's accounts, this particular issue was all about tracks information from the mobile devices users install its apps on, and who it shares it with. Those that get the infor include names you know like Google and Facebook, but also other data companies like MixPanel and AppsFlyer.

On Friday afternoon a company spokesperson told CBS that soon, users will be able to opt-out of information sharing agreements "where applicable." There's no real detail on what exactly that means, although apparently some information will still be shared.

Apps and services frequently ask users (or don't even ask) about sharing information to various trackers, usually stating it's for diagnostic reasons. But as we've seen, data collected by apps on your phone can include far more pervasive and personal location tracking than you'd probably expect, or they do things like record your entire screen while you use them. Once the toggles are available, we'll see what Ring says about the information it's sharing and how much control you have over it.

Source: CBS
Coverage: EFF
