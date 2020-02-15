Latest in Gear

Recommended Reading: The CIA-owned company that helped it spy on the world

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
The intelligence coup of the century
Greg Miller,
The Washington Post

This in-depth report tells the story of Crypto AG, a Switzerland-based company that achieved success for its code-making machines during World War II. The company eventually became a popular manufacturer of encryption machines for countries around the world in the decades that followed. Governments trusted that communications between diplomats, military and spies were being kept secret. What those nations didn't know was that Crypto AG as actually owned by the CIA -- originally in partnership with West German intelligence. What's more, the access allowed the two countries to to rig the tech so they could easily crack any code.

The court let T-Mobile buy Sprint because Sprint completely sucks
Nilay Patel,
The Verge

A federal judge ruled that T-Mobile and Sprint could finally merge this week, mostly because he concluded Sprint is awful and T-Mobile CEO John Legere is awesome. The Verge's Nilay Patel breaks down the decision.

This man says he's stockpiling billions of our photos
Donie O'Sullivan,
CNN Business

Clearview's AI-powered facial recognition has been a hot topic for several weeks now. CNN Business got a first-hand demo where O'Sullivan says the system accessed "photos that are no longer publicly available online" and "a photo of me as a minor."
