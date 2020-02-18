Match.com’s Date Check-In sends an SOS to friends in case of creeps

Match.com stresses that you should call 911 if you feel unsafe, but Date Check-In could be a good option for when a date acts creepy or strange, but not outright dangerous. Match Group -- Match.com's owner -- also owns dating sites OkCupid, Tinder, Hinge, eHarmony and Plenty of Fish. However, Date Check-In is exclusive to Match.com. Other Match Group apps have received other safety features recently, including Tinder's photo verifications and integration with personal safety app Noonlight.

Such safety features seem to be much needed ones, so hopefully other popular dating apps will receive similar updates. In December, ProPublica reported that while Match.com does screen for sexual predators, Match Group's other offerings do not, making it easier for criminals to find new victims.