The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

We've asked Samsung for comment. iFixit is planning to publish a full teardown in the early hours of February 19th that might shed more light. The Z Flip does have water-resistant circuitboards, at least, so it's less likely to die if you're unfortunate enough to spill water on your $1,380 pride and joy.

This isn't a real-world test -- not unless you're checking Instagram in the middle of a sandstorm, anyway. It does suggest that the hinge fibers aren't a cure-all, though. Although they may prevent the debris incidents that plagued early Galaxy Fold review units, you'll still have to be careful about dust if you want to keep the Z Flip in working order.