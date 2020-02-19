Staples is opening podcast studios in six Boston stores

The soundproof Staples Connect Podcast Studios will include professional equipment -- a RODECaster Pro control board, RODE microphones and SHURE headphones -- and space for up to four people. A 60-minute session will cost $60, and a "dedicated in-store specialist" will be on hand to help with any recording issues. Customers will have access to discounted hosting and distribution through Speaker and cut-rate editing through We Edit Podcasts.

Podcasts are undeniably popular at the moment, and while pretty much anyone can record their own, it requires the right gear to produce a quality product. The Staples Connect Podcast Studios could be an alternative to creating your own DIY podcast setup. Whether the studios can save brick-and-mortar retail is another question.