Clinical trial will see if Apple devices can reduce the risk of strokes

The study hinges on the early detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is an irregular heart rhythm that causes poor blood flow and is a leading cause of stroke. While the link between atrial fibrillation and stroke is thoroughly understood, AFib has very few warning signs, making it difficult to diagnose until a stroke occurs. Johnson & Johnson and Apple are hoping that apps and the Apple Watch's electrocardiogram (ECG) features will help detect AFib before a stroke occurs. This trial follows a Stanford study that found that the Apple Watch's irregular heart rate monitoring features are accurate enough to use in a medical setting.

Since this is a virtual trial, participants don't have to travel to a clinical trial site -- they can partake remotely via a proprietary app. The Heartline study could help prevent strokes and deaths -- AFib leads to 158,000 deaths per year -- and could lead the way toward a new approach to clinical trials that leverage greater sample sizes and more consistent reporting. Those interested in participating can sign up at Heartline.com.