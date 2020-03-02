Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

What's on TV this week: 'Castlevania' and Pixar movies in 4K

Also: 'Devs', 'Dave' and 'Ugly Delicious.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Netflix

This week FX's tie-up with Hulu begins, and it's streaming the first couple episodes of Devs. On Netflix, a big week of releases includes the Mark Wahlberg-starring movie Spenser Confidential, season three of its animated Castlevania series, and season two of the cooking show Ugly Delicious. The Division 2 players can imagine surviving a global pandemic by trying out the new Warlords of New York DLC add-on and Hulu has season one of its Hillary series.

For movie fans, there's a new boxed set of Sergio Leone westerns on Blu-ray, and the release of several more Pixar flicks on 4K Blu-ray: A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc / Monsters University, Up and Wall E. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Wall E (4K)
  • Monsters Inc (4K)
  • Up (4K)
  • A Bug's Life (4K)
  • Monsters University (4K)
  • Queen & Slim (4K)
  • Dark Waters
  • Titans (S2)
  • Sergio Leone Westerns
  • Breeder Homegrown: Director's Cut (PS4)
  • The Division 2 -Warlords of New York Edition DLC (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • 60 Seconds (Xbox One)
  • Ibb & obb (Switch)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
  • Dogfighter – WW2 (PS4)
  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)

Tuesday

  • Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-life Crisis, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Election 2020 coverage, ABC/NBC/CBS, 8 PM
  • Empire (spring premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Miracle Workers TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda, ABC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Party of Five (season finale), Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • Dave (series premiere), FXX, 10 PM
  • Twenties (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Good Trouble (season finale), Freeform, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Year of the Rabbit, IFC, 10:30 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Devs (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Castlevania (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Love is Blind: Reunion Special, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Idiomatic (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Playing for Keeps, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Grown-ish (spring finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Better Things (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • Cake (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
  • Tommy, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Ugly Delicious (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Hillary (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Guilty, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spenser Confidential, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Twin Murders: The Silence of White City, Netflix, 3 AM
  • I Am Jonas, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Protector (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Zerozerozero (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project, Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Vice Investigates, Hulu, 3 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Most Dangerous Animal of All, FX, 8 PM
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Trade (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM
  • 76ers/Warriors, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Shop, HBO, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Daniel Craig / The Weeknd, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Outlander , Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Outsider (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Avenue 5, HBO, 10 PM
  • Kidding (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Unsung: Christopher Williams, TV One, 10 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, entertainment, listings, MustSeeHdtv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
