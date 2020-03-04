Netflix, Apple reportedly pull out of SXSW 2020

While the SXSW 2020 festival is still scheduled to take place, a couple more big names are reportedly taking a pass on the event in a couple of weeks. Outlets like Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed that both Apple and Netflix have canceled, abandoning plans for panels and premieres for highly-anticipated releases like the Beastie Boys documentary that's coming to Apple TV+. Amazon has also pulled out of the event as premieres and debuts largely go online instead of in-person as companies try to avoid putting people in unnecessary contact.