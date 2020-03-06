Konami’s TurboGrafx-16 mini has been delayed due to coronavirus

Konami said in a statement on Twitter that "the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice." This news isn't shocking -- some factories in China have already shut down due to coronavirus fears and infections.

The TurboGrafx-16 mini and PC Engine Core Grafx mini seem like they could be promising products. The North American and European versions of the system include some fantastic games like Ys Book I & II, and the Japanese version has a few PC Engine grails like Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire. However, it all comes down to how well the emulator handles these games.

With the mini consoles delayed and no signs of the coronavirus epidemic slowing down, gamers are probably wondering if the production of PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to stay on track for their intended releases this fall. The new systems likely aren't scheduled to enter the production phase until late summer, but if the outbreak doesn't abate by then, Sony and Microsoft could be forced to delay the consoles.