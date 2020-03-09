Latest in Gear

Image credit: bombuscreative via Getty Images

Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

An older tool released in 2017 can only cross-post Stories from Instagram to Facebook.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Facebook has started testing a feature that will finally allow you to cross-post Stories to Instagram. The social network released a tool that gives you the capability to cross-post Instagram Stories to Facebook way back in 2017. However, that tool has no capability to cross-post the other way around. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong has discovered the experimental "Share Story to Instagram" toggle within the Story Privacy settings, and switching it on activates a "Share to Story" button.

The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's now formally testing the feature to make it easier to share moments with more people you care about. Facebook and Instagram have different audiences, after all, so if you want to share particular Stories with friends on both platforms, the feature will allow you to do so.

The social network also told the publication that it will continue exploring options to simplify and improve how Stories work across its apps. It's still unclear, however, if the feature will also sync a Story's view status across Facebook's applications to prevent people from having to watch the same ones more than once.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong (Twitter), TechCrunch
cross-post, facebook, Instagram, Stories
