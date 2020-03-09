Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

According to WinFuture, the new earbuds will come with up to 15 hours of battery life and a "Fast Fuel" option, which will give an hour of playback for just five minutes of charging. There's support for Siri, water-repellent housing and a focus on "ergonomic comfort," whereby the cable connecting the two buds lies behind the ear, rather than the front -- a design that is consistent with an FCC listing that appeared last month.

As coronavirus continues to affect businesses around the world it seems unlikely Apple will hold a dedicated press event for the launch, and there's no word yet on price, or when they'll be available, although it looks like they'll come in black, white and red versions. At launch the Powerbeats 3 cost $200, but considering that was four years ago that's no real indicator of pricing for the newer model.