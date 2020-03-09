Latest in Gear

Image credit: WinFuture

Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple’s new sporty earbuds

It looks like they'll have up to 15 hours of battery life.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago
WinFuture

Apple's latest iteration of the Powerbeats earbuds came back in 2016, so they're well overdue an upgrade. Now, it looks like that's on its way. Images of the unannounced Powerbeats 4 have appeared online for the first time, and with Apple's new H1 wireless chip it looks like they're now on par with the Powerbeats Pro.

According to WinFuture, the new earbuds will come with up to 15 hours of battery life and a "Fast Fuel" option, which will give an hour of playback for just five minutes of charging. There's support for Siri, water-repellent housing and a focus on "ergonomic comfort," whereby the cable connecting the two buds lies behind the ear, rather than the front -- a design that is consistent with an FCC listing that appeared last month.

As coronavirus continues to affect businesses around the world it seems unlikely Apple will hold a dedicated press event for the launch, and there's no word yet on price, or when they'll be available, although it looks like they'll come in black, white and red versions. At launch the Powerbeats 3 cost $200, but considering that was four years ago that's no real indicator of pricing for the newer model.

Via: The Verge
Source: WinFuture
