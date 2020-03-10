Latest in Gear

Image credit: your_photo via Getty Images

A popular analytics platform secretly scraped user data via VPN apps

Sensor Tower says it only collected anonymized information.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

your_photo via Getty Images

Popular analytics platform Sensor Tower has been secretly harvesting data from millions of people with Android and iOS ad-blocking and VPN apps, according to an investigation by BuzzFeed News. It's not clear that the apps -- which include Free and Unlimited VPN, Luna VPN and Adblock Focus -- were owned by Sensor Tower, nor were their users made aware that by using them they were exposing their data to potential risk.

As BuzzFeed reports, users installing one of these apps were prompted to install a root certificate –Apple and Google restrict root certificate privileges due to the security risk to users. Sensor Tower's apps bypass the restrictions by prompting users to install a certificate through an external website after an app is downloaded. Its apps had been downloaded 35 million times.

According to Sensor Tower -- which owns 20 of these apps -- it only collects anonymized usage and analytics data, which is integrated into its products. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Sensor Tower's head of mobile insights Randy Nelson said the company's apps do not collect sensitive data or personally identifiable information, and that "the vast majority of these apps listed are now defunct and a few are in the process of sunsetting." Nelson also said that Sensor Tower chose not to disclose its ownership of the apps "for competitive reasons."

After being contacted by BuzzFeed News, Apple and Google removed a number of affected apps from their respective stores, with both saying they are now investigating the issue. BuzzFeed reports that 13 Sensor Tower apps were previously removed from the iOS App Store due to policy violations, but it's not clear if these are the same "defunct" apps Nelson is referring to.

Tracking user activity is the cornerstone of the app economy, and it's not unusual for developers to present data-monitoring functions as user safeguards -- Facebook's info-leeching Onavo VPN app is a prime example. However, Sensor Tower's case serves to highlight how this practice is largely misunderstood by users, and indeed, the loopholes companies are prepared to exploit in a bid to get their hands on your valuable data.

Source: BuzzFeed News
In this article: ad-blocker, app, apple, business, data, gear, google, privacy, security, Sensor Tower, VPN
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Command & Conquer Remastered Collection' arrives on June 5th

'Command & Conquer Remastered Collection' arrives on June 5th

View
Dyson's Corrale is a $500 straightening iron with over-engineered plates

Dyson's Corrale is a $500 straightening iron with over-engineered plates

View
Huawei will livestream its P40 phone unveiling on March 26th

Huawei will livestream its P40 phone unveiling on March 26th

View
A popular analytics platform secretly scraped user data via VPN apps

A popular analytics platform secretly scraped user data via VPN apps

View
Why the tech world is waging war on bezels

Why the tech world is waging war on bezels

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr