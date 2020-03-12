Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Roblox / BBC

'Roblox' announces limited-run 'Doctor Who' collaboration

Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Roblox / BBC

Roblox has seen an impressive range of crossovers since its arrival in 2015. The game-slash-development platform has linked up with Jurassic Park, Dr Seuss and Star Wars. Now it's getting the Doctor Who treatment.

For two weeks from today, a set of Doctor Who virtual items will be available to all Roblox players for free, including a TARDIS backpack, avatars of the tenth (David Tennant) and thirteenth (Jodie Whittaker) doctors, plus a cute shoulder accessory in the form of The Pterrible Pting. They're all available in the Roblox Avatar Shop for free until March 26th.

Source: BBC
