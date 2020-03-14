Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

Not to be left out, Korg is doing the same for its Kaossilator apps, which normally cost close to $20. Android artists can grab the software for no charge until March 20th, 2020, while the iOS crowd has until March 31st to get iKaossilator. Either app makes the most sense if you're more into looping audio and variety than strict technical realism, but that may be all you need to add some spice to a future hit.