Latest in Gear

Image credit: Moog

Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

Minimoog Model D and iKaossilator could help create a hit in your bedroom.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Moog

If you're a musician (or fan) whose concerts got scrapped over coronavirus concerns, you'll at least have more tools to produce music when you're at home. To start, Moog has made its Minimoog Model D iOS synth app available for free. It wasn't hugely expensive to start, but this could make it easy to recreate the first portable synth and slip some Kraftwerk- or Dr. Dre-inspired sounds into your latest track. Moog didn't say how long the price change would last, but you might want to act quickly.

Not to be left out, Korg is doing the same for its Kaossilator apps, which normally cost close to $20. Android artists can grab the software for no charge until March 20th, 2020, while the iOS crowd has until March 31st to get iKaossilator. Either app makes the most sense if you're more into looping audio and variety than strict technical realism, but that may be all you need to add some spice to a future hit.

Via: MusicRadar
Source: Minimoog (App Store), iKaossilator (App Store), (Google Play), Korg
In this article: android, app, av, commerce, engadgetdeals, gear, ikaossilator, korg, minimoog, minimoog model d, mobile, moog, moog music, synth, synthesizer, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple sets clearer rules for coronavirus-related apps

Apple sets clearer rules for coronavirus-related apps

View
Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

View
Sprint, T-Mobile pledge to keep subscribers connected amid outbreak

Sprint, T-Mobile pledge to keep subscribers connected amid outbreak

View
Windows 10's built-in Linux kernel will be available to everyone soon

Windows 10's built-in Linux kernel will be available to everyone soon

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' gets 15 million players in four days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' gets 15 million players in four days

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr