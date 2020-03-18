WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

WhatsApp also provided the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) with a $1 million grant. The funds are meant to support the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, which is a consortium of over 100 local organizations across 45 counties. Members will receive training in advanced WhatsApp features, such as its API. This will help build fact-checking protocols so that local communities can respond to potentially misleading or harmful rumors about the pandemic and the COVID-19 virus.

Misinformation can spread quickly when people are highly concerned about an issue, and social media only makes it easier for rumors and unverified claims to be repeated. By teaming up with authorities like the WHO and UNICEF, WhatsApp seems to be taking the issue seriously. Hopefully these efforts help users share information more responsibly.