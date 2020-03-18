Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

The company also donated $1 million to support fact-checking organizations.
Marc DeAngelis
48m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

WhatsApp can be more than a messaging app -- in Europe, India and other parts of the world, it's a social network in its own right. To help avoid the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, the company -- which is owned by Facebook -- created an information hub that provides advice on how users can look after friends and family, stay cognizant of the latest developments and share verified information. The website was launched in partnership with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UNDP, and is meant to help in more than just a social context -- healthcare providers, educators, local governments and businesses can learn how to best connect with one another while social distancing is advised.

WhatsApp also provided the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) with a $1 million grant. The funds are meant to support the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, which is a consortium of over 100 local organizations across 45 counties. Members will receive training in advanced WhatsApp features, such as its API. This will help build fact-checking protocols so that local communities can respond to potentially misleading or harmful rumors about the pandemic and the COVID-19 virus.

Misinformation can spread quickly when people are highly concerned about an issue, and social media only makes it easier for rumors and unverified claims to be repeated. By teaming up with authorities like the WHO and UNICEF, WhatsApp seems to be taking the issue seriously. Hopefully these efforts help users share information more responsibly.

Source: WhatsApp
In this article: api, apps, coronavirus, covid-19, facebook, gear, grant, messaging, messaging app, mobile, poynter institute, services, UNDP, unicef, whatsapp, whatsapp api, WhatsApp Business, who, world health organization
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View
PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr