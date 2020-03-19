Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon, DOJ ask consumers to report coronavirus price gouging

Individuals or companies that fix prices on medical or cleaning supplies may be prosecuted.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, Amazon has seen a "significant increase in demand," especially for medical and cleaning supplies. It has also seen third-party retailers raising prices on things like masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant sprays. Now, Amazon is asking consumers to cooperate with a Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into coronavirus price gouging.

According to Reuters, Amazon sent an email to customers who may have purchased items from sellers guilty of price gouging. "We wanted to notify you directly about this matter in the event that you are contacted by the Department of Justice in connection with its investigation," the email reportedly stated.

Last week, the DOJ said it will hold anyone who violates antitrust laws accountable. "Individuals or companies that fix prices or rig bids for personal health protection equipment such as sterile gloves and face masks could face criminal prosecution," the department said in a press release.

Several state attorneys general have also condemned price gouging. Yesterday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, along with three other lawmakers, sent a letter to the DOJ asking it to investigate the issue.

"On my watch, we will not tolerate schemes or frauds designed to turn large profits by exploiting people's health concerns," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Amazon has prioritized cleaning and medical supply shipments. Until April 5th, merchants can only ship in-demand goods to the company's warehouses. This should help keep those items on the shelves. Amazon is also hiring more warehouse and delivery workers. It says it is taking extra precautions to keep those employees safe -- though it doesn't have the best track record, and it has already had to temporarily close one facility in the US due to COVID-19.

If you have information on price fixing, bid-rigging or market allocation schemes, you can file a report with the DOJ here.

Source: Reuters
In this article: amazon, antitrust, business, cleaning, coronavirus, covid-19, department of justice, gear, masks, medical equipment, medicine, online shopping, politics, price fixing, price gouging, sanitizer, supplies
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
Netflix will reduce streaming birates in Europe to ease congestion

Netflix will reduce streaming birates in Europe to ease congestion

View
The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

View
Is the Pixel 3a your ideal budget phone?

Is the Pixel 3a your ideal budget phone?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr