Conan O'Brien will shoot full-length shows using an iPhone and Skype

The idea came about after O'Brien and staff produced several short videos for social media and realized the same tech could be employed for a full show. "We have a staff that wants to work, that doesn't want to not get paid, and you just want to keep the business going," Conan executive producer Jeff Ross told Variety.

So far, it seems that Conan will be the first late-night show to attempt complete shows from home. Others, including Stephen Cobert and Jimmy Fallon, are airing re-runs with some original segments mixed in. It might be a bit easier for Conan to pull that off, though, because it recently became a half-hour show while the latter two run for 60 minutes each.

Still, O'Brien warned viewers to expect the worst, given the lack of a polished studio and potential for technical snafus. "The quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible," he said. "This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt."