Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

There are a few workarounds users can take to minimize their risk.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Today, Microsoft warned billions of Windows users that hackers are actively exploiting two critical zero-day vulnerabilities that could allow bad actors to take complete control of targeted computers. According to a security advisory, the vulnerabilities are being used in "limited targeted attacks," and all supported Windows operating systems could be at risk.

The flaws exist in the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library, which allows apps to manage and render fonts available from Adobe Systems. Attackers may exploit the vulnerabilities by getting their targets to open booby-trapped documents or view them in the Windows preview pane.

Microsoft is still working to fix the vulnerabilities. The earliest it will issue a patch is likely April 14th. Microsoft typically releases security updates on Update Tuesday, the second Tuesday of each month. In the meantime, there are a few workarounds, including disabling the preview pane and details pane in Windows Explorer. Microsoft has detailed the steps users should take here.

Via: The Hacker News
Source: Microsoft
Coverage: Ars Technica
In this article: adobe, adobe type manager library, attacks, font, gear, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, security, security advisory, vulnerability, windows, workarounds, zero-day
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

View
‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View
Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr