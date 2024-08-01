2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT review: A thrilling mix of pedigree and electricity

When the Mustang Mach-E first hit the streets at the end of 2021, people were so up in arms about its name that it felt like you couldn’t have a serious discussion about the vehicle itself. How dare Ford tarnish the legacy of its iconic pony car with *gasp* a crossover SUV?! And an all-electric one at that. But now that Ford has had a few years to refine the platform, it’s a great time to take another look at what is still the company’s most engaging EV to date.

What’s new for 2024

Ford has made several tweaks and adjustments to the Mach-E over the past few years, like streamlining the UI for its infotainment system, offering a wider range of colors and switching to LFP batteries (lithium ferrophosphate), which offer longer lifespans and better range than lithium-ion. But for 2024, there are a few additional updates such as a new rear motor (which Ford says was developed in-house) that deliver a touch more torque and slightly faster charging speeds. The 72kWh standard range model can now go from 10 to 80 percent in 32 minutes or around 36 minutes for specs with the larger 91kWh extended range battery pack. That’s about six minutes faster compared to previous model year vehicles.

The Mach-E GT now also receives Ford’s MagneRide suspension tech as standard. This feature was only available on the top-spec GT Performance Edition, which now exists as a Performance upgrade package (and is what I reviewed here), instead of being a full standalone trim. It offers an extra 100 pound-feet of torque and improved tuning. This year, there are yet more color options headlined by Eruption green and Ford’s optional Bronze appearance pack (which you can see in photos of our loaner vehicle), alongside a brand new Rally model. It features some exclusive design touches including a larger rear spoiler and a bunch of tweaks for better off-road performance and handling.

Finally, earlier this spring, Ford announced that its EVs in the US can use Tesla’s Supercharging network and created a program that provides one free adapter to Mustang Mach-E and Ford 150 Lightning owners. (Envision a giant USB dongle that allows Ford’s CCS charging ports to use Tesla’s NACS plugs. Starting in 2025, new Mach-Es will come with an NACS plug from the factory.)

Design: A family-friendly muscle car for the EV age

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

One of the biggest issues Mustang die-hards have with the Mach-E is that it represents diametrically opposed objectives. Muscle cars are supposed to be simple, low-slung affairs that are big on power and light on weight (and often practicality). But this thing has two rows of usable seats, a large cargo area and a curb weight of between 4,400 and 5,000 pounds depending on the spec. That’s about 1,000 pounds heavier than an equivalent gas-powered Mustang.

Factor in that the Mach-E has a frunk where the engine ought to be and you’re basically looking at something that sits on the complete other end of the spectrum from where Mustang landed when it first hit the roads back in the 1960s. And often, when a product is being pulled in multiple directions, it ends up stuck in the middle.

But on the Mach-E, Ford has artfully balanced nods to previous Mustangs while embracing a more accommodating crossover EV design. The car’s long hood and vertical taillights give it an unmistakable familial resemblance while the clever use of black panels on its roof, below its doors and elsewhere make the crossover look sleeker than it actually is. (Admittedly, they’re hard to see on a black car like the one I tested, but check out some other colors to see what I mean.) And in an ever growing sea of vaguely teardrop-shaped EV SUVs, the Mach-E stands out as a striking homage to a classic.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Perhaps the most contentious aspect of the Mach-E’s design is its door handles, or lack thereof. Instead, you get a button mounted on the pillar behind each window. In front, there’s also a small tab nearby you can pull to open, while in back, Ford expects you to simply grab the inside of the door when climbing in, because that’s what people tend to do anyway. And Ford is right. Buttons are good and don’t need any explanation. Plus, they’re a lot simpler than handles that have to pop out just so you can yank on them. Even my toddler (who isn’t even three yet) can open the doors by himself. Plus, they still deliver on the original purpose of getting rid of handles to reduce drag. It seems Ferrari agrees, because the Italian supercar maker opted for a similar tabbed design (albeit without the button) for the rear doors on the new Purosangue.

Another nifty feature inspired by the cars of yesteryear is the numeric touch controls on the driver’s side door. Just like the buttons on old Explorers, you can create a PIN that lets you unlock the car with a handful of taps. This lets you hide your keys inside the car if you’re at the beach or going on a hike and don’t want to risk losing them in the wild. It’s a bit of simple tech mixed with basic practicality that I wish more carmakers would support.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

That delicate blend between new and old continues inside as well. In the center of the dash is a large 15.5-inch touchscreen that controls most of the vehicle’s functions. But unlike other EV makers (most notably Tesla), Ford stopped short of making everything so streamlined that it's hard to use. At the bottom of the screen, the touch buttons for the heated seats and temperature are frozen in place, so they’re always easy to reach. And then smack in the middle is a big control wheel that adjusts dynamically to handle whatever you need. By default, it handles volume, but if you touch something like the fan button first, you can simply twist the dial to increase or decrease the speed. It’s a wonderful blend between digital and analog controls that means you’re never more than two gestures away from turning something off or setting it to full blast.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT review photos

It's endearing that Ford is so committed to its transitional philosophy between new and old that in addition to a built-in wireless charger, the Mach-E has USB-A and USB-C jacks positioned side-by-side. Usually, automakers just pick one and stick with it, sometimes resulting in cars saddled with only Type-A slots.

Meanwhile, over on the driver’s side, Ford skews a bit more traditional, where controls for the blinkers and wipers are just stalks. It’s a tried and true setup that makes the Mach-E feel immediately familiar, which is not something all EVs can claim. There’s even an on/off button for the car, which almost feels quaint in a time when so many electric cars let you just walk up, put your foot on the brake and go. But as I said before, buttons are good, so unless you really feel like tapping one is a drag, I don’t see an issue with Ford’s approach.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

As for the rest of the interior, it’s easy to tell that the Mach-E was built with expertise. There’s a nice mix of premium textures (with very little piano black trim to call attention to fingerprints) and no cracks or loose ends to speak of. The cabin is also very quiet, with not even a hint of an EV’s usual faint electric motor whine (unless you’re really gunning it). Compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Mach-E has a slightly higher seating position (as befits a proper SUV) and larger cargo area (29.7 cubic feet versus 27.2), with the trade-off being slightly less rear-seat legroom for passengers in the second row. That said, I’m six feet tall and there’s still plenty of room in the back for me. However, if you want to really maximize storage, Tesla’s Model Y beats out both with large cubby spaces throughout.

The one thing I wish Ford offered — even if it had been strictly an optional extra — is ventilated seats. It’s something you can get on other similarly priced rivals or even the F-150 Lightning. And as I was testing this during the peak of a heatwave, it would have been the cherry on top of an otherwise already solid interior.

Tech and infotainment: A big screen with a much-appreciated analog touch

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Mach-E’s infotainment is powered by Ford’s Sync 4A system which is generally fine. You have all the basics for adjusting car settings, navigation and more. But most people are probably going to augment that with support for both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which makes the whole setup feel much more complete. Pairing was a cinch and connecting was fast enough that generally by the time I got into the car and put my seatbelt on, Android Auto was ready to go. From the main screen, you get a big window for mapping and some smaller panes for music and recent apps. In the settings, you can adjust things like the propulsion sounds or one-pedal driving, the latter of which I think is tuned perfectly for the Mach-E. It offers plenty of deceleration when you lift off but not so much that your head jerks around if you let it slow all the way to a full stop.

Meanwhile, thanks to the FordPass app, you get some additional controls on your phone, though things are a bit spartan compared to rivals like Tesla. All the basics are there like being able to lock the car, roll down the windows and activate the climate control remotely. But there are a lot of little things it can’t do too.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

There’s no option to see the view from the Mach-E’s cameras on your phone like on a Model Y, and you can’t even adjust individual climate settings. You can either let the car pick a temperature or let it default to whatever it was the last time you were driving. However, one thing the Mach-E offers that a Model Y doesn’t is a top-down 360-degree camera. That thing is a lifesaver when you need to squeeze into a tight space while parallel parking and should be a standard feature on every new car. I just wish Ford’s execution was a touch more polished, as it applies little black outlines around the car that add the tiniest bit of guesswork.

You can also use your phone as a key, which is great for anyone who doesn’t want to carry Ford’s egg-shaped fob around. But I wish Ford would steal another page out of Tesla’s playbook and let you use the car’s sensors as a built-in dash cam. All the necessary equipment is already in place and there are plenty of USB ports for anyone who wants to plug in an external storage drive.

Unfortunately, there are still a few infotainment menus like the one for Sirius XM radio that take too long to appear. In 2024, I simply do not understand how a minimum $40,000 car has a screen that’s occasionally slower than a smartphone. And while Sync and Android Auto/CarPlay are usually quite responsive, there are a handful of situations where the display can’t keep up.

Performance: Pony power

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Mustang or not, with a 0 to 60 time of just 3.3 seconds for a GT with the Performance upgrade pack, the Mach-E is seriously quick. And even if you opt for a more affordable Premium model with dual motors and AWD, you’re still hitting 60 in 5.2 seconds, which is more than respectable.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

However, the real star of the GT’s kit is its MagneRide damping system. It makes the car feel more confident and planted in the corners. The downside is that it makes the ride even firmer, which is great when you want to really push the pace while maintaining control. But around me, where the roads exist in a superposition of being either freshly paved or filled with so many potholes you might as well be driving on the moon, you will feel every bump just a bit more. Regardless, compared to the bouncier feel from the standard suspension in Mach-Es with Select and Premium trims, I’ll take that extra bit of sporty rigidity every time.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Mach-E also offers a few different performance modes: Whisper, Engaged and Unbridled, which roughly translates to relaxed, sport and full power. In Whisper, which I used the most for driving around town, the car is relatively chilled out. There’s still a lot of performance to tap into, you just have to be a little more deliberate with your foot before it arrives. But that’s just fine when you're out getting groceries and don’t want to crack all your eggs before you get home. Engaged offers a good balance between speed and comfort, and Unbridled doesn’t need much explanation. At this point, most people know that EVs can deliver peak torque at all times unlike cars powered by internal combustion. So while classic Mustang fans might not like to admit it, in the real world, the Mach-E is every bit as quick as its gas-powered predecessors. There’s a sense that there’s always excess power waiting to be unleashed and it's absolutely exhilarating.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

On the flip side, when you don’t feel like driving, Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving tech is among the best in the business. Granted, it’s a bit more restricted than something like Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot as its only available on approved highways. But according to Ford, that covers over 130,000 miles of roads across North America, so it wasn’t hard to find somewhere I could use it. And when it’s activated, you can just sit back and let the car do the work, which is a true stress reliever when you’re stuck in highway traffic.

BlueCruise neatly stayed in the middle of the lane without needing to bounce between the lines. When you want to change lanes, you can simply flick the blinker stalk in the proper direction and let BlueCruise do the rest. I also appreciate that when it’s on, the entire screen on the driver’s side display turns blue, so there’s no confusion about what’s going on. Meanwhile, the small sensor bank behind the wheels monitors your eyes to ensure you’re still paying attention. And when BlueCruise needs to revert back to good ‘ole adaptive cruise control, that’s really obvious too.

Range and charging: Underpromise but over-deliver

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Mach-E offers between 250 and 320 miles of range depending on the spec, with the GT falling in the middle with 280 miles of juice. (Note: all GTs come standard with AWD and Ford’s extended range battery pack). Those figures are more than solid and pretty much the same as a Tesla Model Y (Ford’s long-range RWD model can hit 320 miles per charge, while the Model Y Performance delivers 279 miles).

However, I noticed that Ford’s in-car range estimates are on the more conservative side, but in a good way. It feels like the Mach-E engineers were living by the mantra of underpromising and over-delivering. That’s because unlike every Tesla I’ve driven — which often served up overly optimistic calculations before updating to more realistic estimates halfway through the trip — what you see on the Mach-E’s display is pretty much what you get. And especially for first-time EV buyers who might be suffering from range anxiety, this predictability makes for more confidence on longer journeys.

Earlier this year, Ford announced that it would give Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners a free CCS to NACS charging adapter. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

On the other hand, perhaps the Mach-E’s biggest weakness is its charging time, which lags behind almost all of its rivals even with the six-minute decrease for 2024 models. This is because it maxes out with 150kW DC fast charging (or 110kW for standard range models) compared to 250kW for a Model Y or 350kW on a Hyundai Ioniq 5. Granted, if you have the luxury of being able to install a charger in your garage, that difference might not be a big deal. But for those who regularly need to charge mid-trip, you’re looking at between 10 and 15 minutes of extra time spent plugged in compared to its rivals. So while it’s not a deal breaker, faster DC charging would be the biggest upgrade Ford could add to the Mach-E.

Still, even for me, who lives in the city and can’t charge in my building or the lot I rent when testing cars, it’s not that bad. There are at least six public chargers within a five-block radius, all of which are significantly closer than the nearest gas station. This makes it easy to recharge the car when needed, which probably won’t be very often unless you have a major commute thanks to the Mach-E’s above-average range.

Wrap-up

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

So is the Mach-E a real Mustang? Ford certainly believes so because almost every badge on the outside of the car is a Mustang logo instead of the classic blue oval. However, methinks the lady doth protest too much. I suspect Ford will never admit to attaching the Mustang name to the Mach-E in hopes of attracting buyers to its first mainstream EV. (I’m not counting the electric Ranger from the 90s.) But you know what? The Mach-E is a great name for a car in its own right and it represents an incredibly thoughtful marriage of Ford’s legacy with forward-thinking design. (Though if we’re borrowing inspiration from the past, I kind of wish Ford had revived the Thunderbird name instead).

Sure, it’s not quite as techy as a Model Y and I hope Ford will incorporate some of Tesla’s more advanced features into future vehicles (a UWB-based car key would be really nice too). But at the same time, the Mach-E is welcoming to all sorts of drivers, including folks who may have never driven an EV, while also delivering tight handling and spirited performance. And unlike an old-fashioned Mustang, its size and two full rows of seats means the whole family can enjoy it.