You can now book a hotel via the Uber app

Uber held its annual product showcase on Wednesday, and the company had an interesting update for those looking for a place to rest their head for a night or two. At Uber Go-Get, it emerged that hotel booking is coming to the app. That option is available in the US starting today.

You can get started by tapping the Hotels button on the app's home screen. After punching in your destination, you can use several filters to find a hotel that suits your needs.

Uber teamed up with Expedia to make this happen. It offers access to more than 700,000 hotels around the globe. There are solid perks for Uber One members, as they'll get discounts and 10 percent of their booking payment back as Uber credit. As such, you might be able to cover Uber rides to and from the airport at no extra cost.

That's not all, because Uber is moving into vacation rentals too. Listings from VRBO will be added later this year.

There's another welcome update for Uber One members. Starting on June 1, they'll be able to use Uber credit they receive via Uber One in any of the dozens of countries where the subscription is available. As it stands, credit earned through Uber One can only be used in the subscriber's home country.