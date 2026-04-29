It runs Doom: AI chatbot edition

AI chatbots can answer random questions, create travel itineraries, write code and even "date" users. But can they run Doom? Apparently, yes, yes they can. Software engineer Chris Nager made a playable Doom app that can launch inline within AI clients like ChatGPT and Claude. In his demo, he was able to play within the chatbots simply by typing "play Doom." If the game can't launch inline in a certain client, the app he built still provides a URL you can launch to play the classic shooter.

Fans have attempted to run Doom on all sorts of devices and surfaces for decades, including calculators, fridges, toasters and even gut bacteria. So it's not that surprising that someone found a way for the game to run inside AI chatbots. Nager used Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source standard that enables LLMs to connect with external data sources and tools, to be able to make the game run inside the chatbots. He explained his process on his website, including how the first embedded version of the shooter looked messy until he treated the MCP app as the actual browser instead of just a way to display a browser running the game.

"MCP apps are new and interesting, I'm fascinated by the constraints of early computer game design, and it's always fun to see Doom ported to new surfaces," he wrote. He also showed in his post that the Claude and ChatGPT iOS apps can partially run his Doom app. You can head over to Nager's website for a comprehensive explanation of his project and to his GitHub for the source code.