Motorola's latest family of Razrs includes its first book-style foldable

Aside from that, the Razr Fold features the biggest and brightest screens of any book-style foldable on sale today. Its 6.6-inch exterior display peaks at up 6,000 nits, while its 8.1-inch flexible interior screen edges out the 8-inch main panels on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Z Fold 7 and provides even greater luminance (up to 6,200 nits). The Razr Fold also sports the largest battery of the three thanks to its 6,000mAh silicon-carbon power pack along with the fastest charging, topping out at 80 watts when using a wire or 50 watts wirelessly. Though similar to its stylus, you will need to shell out extra for the right power adapters, as Motorola relies on a proprietary protocol to enable peak charging speeds.

When it comes to performance, the Razr Fold should be quite powerful due to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while Moto claims the phone's 50MP main camera is the best in its class. However, with the Razr Fold measuring 4.6mm thick when closed, it still isn't quite as sleek as the Z Fold 7 (4.2mm). Finally, priced at $1,900, it certainly isn't cheap, but the Razr Fold is actually a touch less expensive than similarly specced versions of its two main rivals. Currently, a 512GB Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs $1,919 while a 512GB Z Fold 7 costs $2,200.

As for the new flip-style Razrs, Motorola has once again split the family into three different models. The $1,500 Razr Ultra is the most premium of the bunch and features a 4-inch external display plus a 7-inch flexible main screen with 5,000 nits of brightness. Motorola claims the Ultra is the world's first flexible flip phone to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 while also having the largest battery in its segment at 5,000mAh. Performance and charging should also be rather spritely, with the phone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 68-watt wired charging.