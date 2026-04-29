Motorola's latest family of Razrs includes its first book-style foldable
While we aren't expecting new foldable phones from Samsung and Google until later this summer and fall, Motorola is getting the ball rolling early with an updated portfolio of bendy Razr handsets, including its first book-style foldable.
The Motorola Razr Fold was first announced back at CES before being shown off again at MWC last month, so it's not like its arrival is a complete surprise. But for fans of big foldable phones in the US — where we don't get as many options as people do in parts of Europe and Asia — this device has some intriguing features not available from its closest rivals. The most notable difference is built-in stylus support, which was a long-running inclusion on Samsung's flagship foldables until the company dropped it last year on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. That said, the Moto Pen Ultra doesn't come bundled with the phone, so if you want the option to sketch and take notes manually, you'll need to purchase it separately for $100.
The Razr Fold is Motorola's first book-style foldable
Aside from that, the Razr Fold features the biggest and brightest screens of any book-style foldable on sale today. Its 6.6-inch exterior display peaks at up 6,000 nits, while its 8.1-inch flexible interior screen edges out the 8-inch main panels on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Z Fold 7 and provides even greater luminance (up to 6,200 nits). The Razr Fold also sports the largest battery of the three thanks to its 6,000mAh silicon-carbon power pack along with the fastest charging, topping out at 80 watts when using a wire or 50 watts wirelessly. Though similar to its stylus, you will need to shell out extra for the right power adapters, as Motorola relies on a proprietary protocol to enable peak charging speeds.
When it comes to performance, the Razr Fold should be quite powerful due to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while Moto claims the phone's 50MP main camera is the best in its class. However, with the Razr Fold measuring 4.6mm thick when closed, it still isn't quite as sleek as the Z Fold 7 (4.2mm). Finally, priced at $1,900, it certainly isn't cheap, but the Razr Fold is actually a touch less expensive than similarly specced versions of its two main rivals. Currently, a 512GB Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs $1,919 while a 512GB Z Fold 7 costs $2,200.
As for the new flip-style Razrs, Motorola has once again split the family into three different models. The $1,500 Razr Ultra is the most premium of the bunch and features a 4-inch external display plus a 7-inch flexible main screen with 5,000 nits of brightness. Motorola claims the Ultra is the world's first flexible flip phone to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 while also having the largest battery in its segment at 5,000mAh. Performance and charging should also be rather spritely, with the phone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 68-watt wired charging.
The Razr+ sits in the middle of Motorola's new lineup
In the middle of the family lies the Razr+, which starts at $1,100 and features an ever-so-slightly smaller 6.9-inch main screen. Like every flip-style model in the family, the Razr+ comes with 15-watt wireless charging and Moto AI, which is a bundle of machine learning-powered apps and features including Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity. However, its performance, battery size and charging speeds have taken a small hit as the Razr+ is based on a Snapdragon 8s gen 3 chip with a 4,500mAh cell and 45-watt wired charging.
Motorola's base Razr starts at well under $1,000
Finally, starting at $800, the base Razr is the most affordable of the three. Its exterior screen is even smaller at 3.6 inches (though its interior is still 6.9 inches) and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chip instead of something from Qualcomm. Wired charging has also been reduced to just 30 watts, though on the bright side, its battery is also a touch larger than its middle sibling at 4,800mAh.
Even though the base Razr's specs aren't super impressive, it's hard to get upset about a flexible flip phone starts at well under $1,000, especially in this economy. And now that Motorola is adding a book-style foldable to the mix, it really does feel like there's an option for almost everyone.
The new Razr family will be available for pre-order starting May 14 direct from Motorola and retailers like Best Buy, ahead of its official on-sale date of May 21.