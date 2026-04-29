Google Photos Wardrobe will scan your pictures to compile a digital version of your closet

Google Photos is adding a new AI feature this summer. Wardrobe creates a "digital closet" for your clothing and jewelry, making it easier to organize them and pick what to wear.

The feature discovers your clothes by scanning your Google Photos library. It then creates a catalog of your items, organized by category (tops, bottoms, jewelry, etc.). Thumbnails give each piece of clothing a simple visual reference.From there, you can mix and match items to create outfits — sharing them with friends or saving to a "digital moodboard." There's also a try-on feature. Like a corresponding feature in Google Shopping, it will generate a photo of you wearing the clothes you chose.