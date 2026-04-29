Google Photos Wardrobe will scan your pictures to compile a digital version of your closet
Google Photos is adding a new AI feature this summer. Wardrobe creates a "digital closet" for your clothing and jewelry, making it easier to organize them and pick what to wear.
The feature discovers your clothes by scanning your Google Photos library. It then creates a catalog of your items, organized by category (tops, bottoms, jewelry, etc.). Thumbnails give each piece of clothing a simple visual reference.From there, you can mix and match items to create outfits — sharing them with friends or saving to a "digital moodboard." There's also a try-on feature. Like a corresponding feature in Google Shopping, it will generate a photo of you wearing the clothes you chose.
Limits and availability
In addition to the usual caveats about AI making mistakes, there are some obvious limits. Naturally, clothing you haven't worn in any of your Google Photos library's pictures won't show up. Conversely, the AI will think you still own wardrobe items you wore in pics but have since donated or otherwise discarded.
You won't be able to try Google Photos Wardrobe until this summer. When it does finally roll out, Android users will see it first, with iOS following later.