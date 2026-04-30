The HyperX Clutch Talon is a super configurable multi-platform gaming controller
Following the release of Valve's Steam Controller, HyperX is hitting back with a different kind of gamepad featuring a ton of interchangeable components and proper Xbox certification.
While pricing is still to be determined, the new Clutch Talon is basically HyperX's take on Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller, except that it's arguably even more configurable. Not only is this the first gamepad from HyperX to offer Hall effect joysticks for added precision and longevity, it features dual-mode connectivity thanks to its included 2.4GHz wireless dongle and Bluetooth connectivity. That means you can use the controller with a ton of different platforms like PCs, Android devices and even a good 'ole Xbox as the Clutch is officially licensed to work with the Series X and S.
For gamers who really love customizability
Meanwhile, for people who like to tinker with their gamepad's layout and buttons, the Clutch Talon comes with a bunch of hot-swappable components including longer analog sticks, alternate triggers, a circular D-pad, a second set of rear paddles and more. I also really appreciate that HyperX even threw in a mobile phone adapter that screws into the back of the controller, allowing you to instantly turn small Android devices into portable gaming handhelds. And like so many other HyperX peripherals, all of the Clutch Talon's buttons can be remapped or reprogrammed inside HyperX's Ngenuity app, which is finally making the transition from beta to a full 1.0 release. However, for people who still need even more customizability, HyperX says it plans to release official open-source 3D printing files for the Clutch Talon, which will allow owners to create their own original faceplates for the controller.
Support for 3D printed components adds even more personalization options
When I got a brief chance to test the Clutch Talon out for myself, I found that it's really solidly built, even with all of its configuration options. Components like the analog sticks and D-Pad are super easy to swap out thanks to built-in magnets and because the whole controller was designed to be tool-free, you don't need to worry about reaching for a screw driver or Allen wrench. Also, here's a small shoutout to HyperX for including a case with the Clutch Talon, as that makes it easy to keep all of its extra components (including the mobile adapter) together, especially while traveling. There's even a built-in 3.5mm jack in case you want to plug in wired headphones, and with a battery life of up to 30 hours on a charge, you'll probably only need to top it off once a week (or less). Unfortunately, we're still waiting to hear about an official release date, so stay tuned for more info.
HyperX has a new affordable headset too
Aside from the Clutch Talon, HyperX's other major release this spring is the Cloud Stinger 3, which is meant to be a more affordable take on the company's flagship Cloud Alpha II headset. Priced at $50 for the wired model or $100 for the wireless version, the Cloud Stringer 3 is considerably less expensive while still offering large 50mm drivers, a folding boom and a noise- cancelling mic. And while battery life for the wireless variant isn't quite as prodigious as what you get from the Cloud Alpha IIs (which can go up to 250 hours between charges), its runtime of 80 hours is still pretty decent. The one thing I noticed when I tried them on is that while they sound great, between its headband and larger earcups, the Cloud Stinger has a somewhat looser fit than many other headsets. That's great if you have a big head, a lot of hair or just don't want to feel like you're being squeezed all the time. But if you prefer tighter cans that offer a more intimate soundstage or you really want something with onboard ANC, these might not be the ideal choice.
That said, with the price of gaming gear seemingly going up across the board, there's a lot to like about Cloud Stinger 3s for the money, which are available today direct from HyperX.