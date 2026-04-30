The HyperX Clutch Talon is a super configurable multi-platform gaming controller

Aside from the Clutch Talon, HyperX's other major release this spring is the Cloud Stinger 3, which is meant to be a more affordable take on the company's flagship Cloud Alpha II headset. Priced at $50 for the wired model or $100 for the wireless version, the Cloud Stringer 3 is considerably less expensive while still offering large 50mm drivers, a folding boom and a noise- cancelling mic. And while battery life for the wireless variant isn't quite as prodigious as what you get from the Cloud Alpha IIs (which can go up to 250 hours between charges), its runtime of 80 hours is still pretty decent. The one thing I noticed when I tried them on is that while they sound great, between its headband and larger earcups, the Cloud Stinger has a somewhat looser fit than many other headsets. That's great if you have a big head, a lot of hair or just don't want to feel like you're being squeezed all the time. But if you prefer tighter cans that offer a more intimate soundstage or you really want something with onboard ANC, these might not be the ideal choice.

That said, with the price of gaming gear seemingly going up across the board, there's a lot to like about Cloud Stinger 3s for the money, which are available today direct from HyperX.