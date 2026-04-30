The ROG Xbox Ally X is getting some updates, including Automatic Super Resolution

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are getting a few convenient quality of life upgrades. Probably the most notable change is that the ROG Ally X will be getting Automatic Super Resolution. Also known as Auto SR, this tech helps bridge the gap between the better framerates of a performance mode and the better visuals of a graphics mode.

Auto SR will let the docked handheld offer "1440p-like detail alongside smooth framerates on larger screens," according to Xbox's blog post. The setting can be toggled from the Game Bar, with an option to always enable Auto SR for a particular title. Xbox Insiders are getting a preview of Auto SR starting today.

There are other changes coming to the docking experience for both of the Xbox handhelds, such as gameplay defaulting to the TV display, enhancements when playing on a smart TV, and improved controller pairing. They are also getting an Enhanced Vibration feature to offer a similar level of haptics you'd get when playing on an Xbox controller. The haptics felt pretty meh in our initial review of the hardware, so that's particularly welcome news.