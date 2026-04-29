Mark Zuckerberg says Meta is working on AI agents for personal and business use

Meta's superintelligence team is working on a new set of AI agents that are meant to help the company's users "achieve the diverse goals in their lives," according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg, who is reportedly also overseeing an AI clone of himself, said that his goal is for the agents to be more approachable and easier to use than existing agent products like OpenClaw.

Speaking during Meta's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Zuckerberg said that the upcoming business and personal agents will build on the newly-released Muse Spark model, the first from Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL).

"Our goal is not just to deliver Meta AI as an assistant, but to deliver agents that can understand your goals and then work day and night to help you achieve them," he said. "We are building a personal agent focused on helping people achieve the diverse goals in their lives. We're also building a business agent focused on helping entrepreneurs and businesses across the world use our tools and others to grow their efforts, reach new customers and serve existing customers better."

Zuckerberg didn't give a timeline for the new products, but he said that Meta's goal was to make agents more accessible than current platforms. OpenClaw, he said, offers "a very exciting glimpse of what types of things should be possible" but is "pretty rough" to set up.

"There's a lot of agents out there that people are building for different things, and there aren't that many that I would want to give to my mother," he said. "How do you make a version of that experience that is a lot more polished and dialed and easy, and that has all the infrastructure basically done for people already."