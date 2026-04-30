Even Realities’ G2 smart glasses will keep an eye on your AI agent

Smart glasses maker Even Realities has today unveiled Terminal Mode, enabling you to keep an eye on your AI coding agent even when you're not at your desk. Developers will be able to monitor what their AI agent is up to in real time, responding to its requests for assistance from the comfort of their own faces.

Essentially, if you own a pair of its G2 smart glasses, you'll get a persistent icon telling you what the agent is up to. When it's thinking, listening or executing, you can pay it as little mind as you would care to on a regular basis. But, when it does require your attention, you'll be notified of it and, if you use the Even G2's controller ring, can instantly respond to your 'bots pleas for aid. Users can either pick from a pre-programmed response on the menu, or activate voice recognition to bark a custom instruction at your digital assistant.

I'm on record as being a fan of Even Realities' glasses, heaping praise on the G1 when I tested them last year. They may not be as feature rich as, for instance, Meta's offerings, but they certainly excel at the things at the things they've been designed to do. My colleague Sam Rutherford, however, found the G2 to be a little rough around the edges when he tested the prototype last November.

Even Realities' CEO Will Wang says the mode is designed to free coders from the yoke of keeping one eye on their computer or phone when the agent is active. Wang says it will enable people to remain connected to their agents "during a coffee break, commute, workout or while running errands." And, presumably, when they need to better focus on looking for and fixing errors inside their other AI-generated code. Who knows, it might even enable developers to keep an eye on their bots before they unilaterally wipe their entire production code.