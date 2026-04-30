Star Wars: Galactic Racer lands on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 6

Star Wars: Galactic Racer, an upcoming game from former Burnout and Need for Speed developers that was announced at The Game Awards in December, will arrive on October 6. It's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. News of the release date leaked last week and now developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode have made it official. Guess they just couldn't wait until Star Wars Day on May 4 to make the announcement.

Zero points for anyone who knew nothing about this project except the title but surmised that it's a racing game set in the Star Wars universe. That one is a gimme.

The action takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, when an unsanctioned racing circuit emerges in the Outer Rim of the galaxy. In the single-player mode, you'll take on the role of a pilot named Shade as you form alliances and face rivals. You can pick a vehicle from among three types of repulsorcraft — including podracers — and customize it. In online multiplayer races, you can battle against up to 11 other players.

Everyone who pre-orders Star Wars: Galactic Racer will receive a livery for certain vehicles, as well as a player banner background for the multiplayer modes. The standard edition will run you $60. The $80 deluxe edition includes three bonus vehicles, a trio of arcade events in which you can use them, a digital art book and more (an upgrade from the standard edition will be available).

Fuse Games/Secret Mode/Lucasfilm Games

At $160, the physical collector's edition certainly isn't exactly cheap, but along with everything in the deluxe edition, you'll get a very nifty-looking model of a Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder. The package also includes other real-world items, namely a physical version of the art book, two pilot patches, a custom slip cover and a steel case for the game.